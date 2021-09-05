Police officer bitten, punched and kicked in the head after a 'violent assault' at Leigh Park Lidl
A POLICE officer was bitten, punched and kicked in the head following a ‘violent assault’ at a supermarket in Leigh Park.
Police were called to Lidl in Park Parade at 4pm yesterday after reports of a security guard being assaulted.
An officer was then attacked while managing the situation.
A statement from Havant police said: ‘On police arrival an officer was bitten, punched and kicked in the head whilst trying to manage the situation. Additional police units attended to help detain the male which resulted in further assaults against police.
‘The male is now in custody. There has been much speculation on social media which is incorrect.
‘Thank you to the public who recorded the incident start to finish; your recordings are very helpful - If you are a witness to this incident and saw it in full and might be able to assist further.’
Witnesses have been asked to contact Havant police on 101 or online quoting reference 44210354299.