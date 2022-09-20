News you can trust since 1877
Leigh Park man charged with raping woman twice and assault to go on trial

A MAN has been charged with raping a woman twice and assault will go on trial.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:25 pm
Bruno Sala, 35, of Middle Park Way in Leigh Park, denies two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police started an investigation following reports that a woman had been raped at an address in Waterlooville on two separate occasions in March and April this year.

Sala appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where he was remanded in custody and will go on trial on October 3.

