Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, of Halstead Road, Portsmouth, died following an incident at an address on Botley Drive.

Two 26-year-olds women - one from Havant and one from Paulsgrove - were arrested yesterday following the death.

The female from Havant was arrested on suspicion of murder and the Paulsgrove woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.

Frankie’s family have paid tribute to him in a statement, which read: ‘Frankie was a loving father, brother and son. He was the light of our lives and we will miss his kindness, his happy smile and the fun person that he was.

‘Frankie had a large amount of friends and family and this news has left us all devastated.

‘We would like to request some privacy and time to process what has happened.’

Both women remain in police custody.

