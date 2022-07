Hampshire police say they were called to Botley Drive just after 8am today, and that they found the body of a man in his 20s in a house.

They have arrested two 26-year-old women – one from Havant on suspicion of murder and one from Paulsgrove on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder. Both are in custody.

The murder investigation scene in Botley Drive, Leigh Park on July 17, 2022 Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Police say that they will be carrying out extra patrols in the coming days.

