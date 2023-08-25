Leigh Park murder probe: Man pleads guilty in court hearing to dismiss charges

Dale Edmonds, 47, of Warnford Crescent, Leigh Park, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice at a Portsmouth Crown Court hearing for a defence application for dismissal of the charges.

His co-defendant Mark Walkley, 42, of no fixed address, who was also charged with perverting the course of justice, did not attend the special hearing.

Barry Cairns. Pic family/supplied

Mr Cairns’ body was found on Monday June 19 in the Chalton Crescent area, sparking shock and fear in the community.

At a previous hearing last month, the court heard the Crown had “not settled on the indictment” as police awaited toxicology and pathology reports before making a final decision over charges. A provisional trial date was set for November 27.

Judge Michael Bowes KC said at the time the “scope of the case is not yet known” before remanding both men.

Edmonds will now be sentenced at a later date while Walkley is due in court on September 18.

Barry’s family previously said in a tribute: “Most people would describe Barry as a caring and cheeky chap, who if he could would always help those in need. He was someone that always looked on the bright side of life and could put a smile on your face, even in terrible times. His character is one that will be remembered and missed forever.”