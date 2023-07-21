Funeral of "loving" Leigh Park man takes place as family and friends remember

Barry Cairns’ body was discovered around 7am by Hermitage Stream in the Chalton Crescent area on Monday June 19. The “cheeky” 53-year-old’s funeral was held at The Oaks Havant Crematorium, Barton Road, on Friday afternoon.

The procession saw a horse and carriage provided by the Mavericks while Pook Lane Stables also provided a horse and rider to stand at the entrance of the crematorium for horse-loving Barry. Tributes were paid during the service as family and friends remembered Barry.

Picture: Sarah Standing (210723-9756)

Martin Elliot, a close friend of Barry’s for over 30 years from Leigh Park, said he “missed” and “loved” his old pal who he got balloons as a tribute for his funeral. He said: “It was a nice service and a couple of ponies which Barry would have liked. His mum had a tattoo with his name and date of birth.

“Everyone remembered the good times…people got upset...especially with him dying in suspicious circumstances. He was a good friend and someone I knew for over 30 years. He advertised a job and I got work with him.

“Barry was very nice and a cheeky happy-go-lucky man. He will be missed.”

Barry’s family recently said in a tribute: “Most people would describe Barry as a caring and cheeky chap, who if he could would always help those in need. He was someone that always looked on the bright side of life and could put a smile on your face, even in terrible times. His character is one that will be remembered and missed forever.

Picture: Sarah Standing (210723-9752)

“There are no words to describe our sorrow for someone who was a loving father, son, partner, grandfather, brother and friend. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences and support during this difficult time, particularly those who have aided the investigation. We will forever miss him. With thanks, Barry's family.”