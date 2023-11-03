News you can trust since 1877
Leigh Park woman, 50, in court after stealing vehicle worth £37,000 in "unusual case"

A 50-year-old Leigh Park woman appeared in court after admitting stealing a vehicle worth £37,000 in what was described by a judge as an “unusual case”.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:28 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 14:28 GMT
Natalie Ferre, of Middle Park Way, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court after previously admitting a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

The defendant stole a vehicle worth £37,000 belonging to Eclipse Car Sales in Winchester.

Her case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report with her due to be sentenced on December 8. Judge Robert Hill said it was an “unusual case”.