News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

WATCH: Mayhem on Hayling Island roads as drivers take plunge in road water

It was mayhem on the roads in Hayling Island today.
By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:09 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A video captured by The News showed the extent drivers were forced to go to when on certain roads.

READ NOW: Police officer due in court

Storm Ciaran led to flooding at the A3023/Church Road/Manor Road roundabout in Hayling Island.

Drivers brave enough to take the splash can be seen pushing their way across the road – some faster than others.

Related topics:Hayling IslandDriversPolice officerStorm Ciarán