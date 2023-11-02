WATCH: Mayhem on Hayling Island roads as drivers take plunge in road water
It was mayhem on the roads in Hayling Island today.
A video captured by The News showed the extent drivers were forced to go to when on certain roads.
Storm Ciaran led to flooding at the A3023/Church Road/Manor Road roundabout in Hayling Island.
Drivers brave enough to take the splash can be seen pushing their way across the road – some faster than others.