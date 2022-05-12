The 53-year-old will need the permission of the governor at HMP Frankland in order to say 'I do'.

Prisons minister Victoria Atkins has ordered an immediate review of the request, calling it 'absolutely appalling’.

The Sun reported that the serial killer got down on one knee to propose to the woman, who began writing to him two years ago before she became a regular visitor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levi Bellfield at the Chichester Gate complex where he worked as a car clamper in 2004.

But who is Levi Bellfield and did he murder Milly Dowler?

Here's everything you need to know:

Who is Levi Bellfield?

Serial killer Levi Bellfield.

Levi Bellfield is one of Britain's most notorious serial killers.

DCI Colin Sutton, the detective who caught him, described Bellfield as 'cunning and violent'.

Bellfield is from Isleworth and is also known as Yusuf Rahim, The Bus Stop Stalker, The Bus Stop Killer, and The Hammer Man.

He was raised on a council estate with his brother and sister and became known to the police at the age of just 13.

Throughout his teenage years, he engaged in petty crimes such as burglary and car theft, and in 1990, he was charged with assaulting a police officer.

By the time of his first murder in 2002, Bellfield had spent nearly a year in prison for various crimes and was known for being controlling, manipulative, and abusive towards his partners.

He was later convicted of the murder of three women and the attempted murder of another, with his victims aged 13 to 22 years old.

The 53-year-old is thought to have 11 children from several women and before his imprisonment, he worked as a doorman and ran a wheel clamping business.

One of his car clamping jobs was based at the Chichester Gate complex in West Sussex back in 2004.

Did Levi Bellfield murder Milly Dowler?

Amanda Jane Dowler, also known as Milly, was reported missing by her parents when she failed to return home after leaving Walton-on-Thames train station in Surrey on March 21, 2002.

Milly visited a nearby café with her friends and then phoned her father to inform him that she would be home in half an hour.

The last person to see Milly alive was a friend of her sister who was waiting at a bus stop near the café.

The search for her killer was one of the biggest manhunts in British history.

A red Daewoo Nexia, which belonged to Bellfield’s girlfriend at the time, was spotted on CCTV footage from a café that was located on the same street as the station.

In 2009, Bellfield admitted that he had been driving the car.

Bellfield was not charged with Milly's murder until 2010.

He was convicted in June 2011, while serving a life sentence for his other crimes.

Where was Milly Dowler's body found?

The remains of Milly Dowler were found in Yateley Heath Woods in Hampshire.

The search for Milly's body went on for months until her remains were found in the woods on September 18, 2002.

Dental records confirmed that they were Milly's remains.

Her remains were so decomposed that a cause of death could not be determined and the case then officially switched from a missing person's case to a murder inquiry.

The inquiry was codenamed Operation Ruby.

Bellfield was named as the prime suspect in Surrey Police's investigation into Milly's murder in 2008 and he was charged two years later.

Bellfield had always denied murdering Milly but he admitted that he killed the schoolgirl in 2016.

He later denied the confession.

How many murders did Levi Bellfield commit?

Bellfield murdered at least three young women.

As well as the brutal murder of Milly, Bellfield murdered Marsha McDonnell and Amélie Delagrange.

He also attempted to kill Kate Sheedy.

What happened to Marsha McDonnell, Amélie Delagrange and Kate Sheedy?

Marsha McDonnell

Marsha was attacked by Bellfield after she got off the bus near her home in Hampton.

Bellfield struck the 19-year-old over the head with a hammer.

She was found alive but she sadly passed away two days later in hospital.

Amélie Delegrange

Amélie was a 22-year-old French student who was living in the UK.

Amélie was murdered by Bellfield in a park in Twickenham.

The student was also struck over the head with a hammer and her body was found on August 19, 2004.

Police linked her murder with that of Marsha after drawing links to a white Ford van that had been seen near the murder location of Amélie.

Bellfield later admitted to the murders while remanded in custody.

Kate Sheedy

Kate Sheedy was left for dead when Bellfield ran her over with his car on May 28, 2004.

The 18-year-old survived the attack but suffered from multiple injuries, causing the teen to spend weeks in hospital.

Bellfield was later charged with attempted murder for the attack.

SEE ALSO: Rogue trader sentenced following investigation into bogus airport parking service

How long is Levi Bellfield's prison sentence?

By the time he was charged with Milly's murder, he had already been convicted for the murders of Marsha and Amélie, and the attempted murder of Kate.