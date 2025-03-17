A Police Contact Enquiry Officer who saved the lives of three people has won the Staff Bravery Award at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Fareham-based Anna Beaudro won the award at the at the first ever Senior Police Staff Network (SPSN) National Police Staff Awards 2025 recognising her selfless actions during emergencies

Her role includes numerous challenges, from assisting those on bail to responding to crime reports and vehicle seizures, but in the last year alone, she has responded to several life-threatening incidents, showcasing her bravery and quick thinking.

Notably, she helped save a man’s life in April by administering CPR after he suffered a heart attack, supported a woman experiencing seizures in May, and provided critical first aid to a man who had been seriously injured in September. Hampshire Police said these acts of courage have undoubtedly made a significant difference in the lives of the individuals she assisted.

Anna, who has been a PCEO for almost 16 years, said: “I get job satisfaction being able to help people, sometimes when they are at their most vulnerable, feeling like I am making a difference to their lives.”

Assistant Chief Constable Robert France, said: "Anna’s remarkable bravery in handling an incredibly stressful situation, which ultimately led to the saving of three lives, has rightfully earned her national recognition through the Staff Bravery Award.

“As Police Contact Enquiry Officers, our team members are often the first point of contact for individuals in crisis, requiring them to act swiftly and decisively. Anna exemplified these qualities in a truly exceptional manner. Her actions serve as a powerful testament to the dedication, courage, and professionalism of police staff who play an essential role in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our communities."

Anna has also been invited to an award ceremony by the Royal Humane Society which will take place later this year. She will receive a certificate by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire for the CPR incident in April.