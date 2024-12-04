A woman has been handed the first fixed penalty notice of £400 after she was caught littering in dashcam footage.

The incident was caught on camera by the car behind, with the footage showing the driver throwing a number of items out of her car window on Hulbert Road, Havant in August 2024. Havant Borough Council’s Enforcement Team investigated the incident and the footage proved crucial in locating the driver.

Having been shared on social media, the footage led the team to the vehicle’s owner who admitted to the offence. She was offered a £400 Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) to avoid prosecution. If the penalty had not been paid within 14 days, the case would have been referred to the council's legal team for prosecution.

Councillor Richard Brown, cabinet lead for place, said: “Littering has a detrimental impact on our environment, and we know that it is a frustration for many of our residents. By working with the public and local businesses, we are taking a proactive approach to tackle the problem and make a difference in keeping our communities clean."

“Littering from a moving vehicle doesn’t just spoil the beauty of our community, it’s a criminal offence. Let’s keep our borough’s roads clean and safe, respect the environment and avoid the penalty.”

The council are asking anyone who has evidence of littering taking place, such as dashcam footage like in this case, to contact its enforcement team via email: [email protected]

Littering can also be reported to the council via its website: www.havant.gov.uk/street-cleaning-and-litter