LiveLive updates as large crowds turn up for Wickham Horse Fair despite it being cancelled
Large crowds have gathered in Wickham despite the cancellation of the annual horse fair.
Wickham Horse Fair has been officially cancelled this year due to ‘current Covid restrictions’.
However despite the cancellation a number of people and horse boxes have turned up in Wickham this morning.
ROMANSE tweeted earlier: ‘Bridge Street & The Square from A334 Winchester Rd is CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS due to crowd control.’
The road has now reopened, according to our reporter at the scene.
Pictures from Wickham this morning show large crowds and a number of horses in the village.
There is a strong police presence with 30 officers and dozens of vehicles in the area.
We have a reporter down at the scene and we will be bringing you all the updates throughout the day.
Live updates from Wickham Horse Fair
Last updated: Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 10:55
- Horse Fair had been cancelled due to Covid restrictions
- Large crowds have turned up
In previous years, the car park in the centre of Wickham Fair sees funfair rides and food stalls set up for fair attendees.
In 2019, attraction owners said they were concerned that the fair’s numbers were dwindling and they had chosen to bring fewer rides and stalls in recent years.
This year sees almost a dozen horse boxes in the car park, which remains open.
Wickham resident has never had ‘any trouble’ from the fair
Wickham resident Sarah Chamber has lived in the area since 2014 and says she has never had ‘any trouble’ caused by the fair, with her and her husband often bringing down their two young children to see the horses.
The 34-year-old said: ‘You have to respect the tradition. It could have gone ahead - we just needed more notice about any road closures. Normally we just plan to park elsewhere. But there is a mixture of views among people in the area.’
Statement from police
A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘The Wickham Horse Fair was cancelled earlier this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
‘Together with our partners we are facilitating a symbolic event that can be safely managed within the space available, and in accordance with the current Health Protection Regulations.
‘We are aware that a number of people, along with vehicles and horses, have arrived outside of the pre-arranged symbolic event. Our officers are on scene and working with our partners to manage this.’
Horses have become ‘jittery’
Latest from Richard Lemmer at the scene.
Several horses have become jittery being contained in the small lay-by next to the Fareham Road. The horse fair traditionally sees horses paraded up and down the road, with more space for them to move about.
‘It’s unfair that Wickham Horse Fair was cancelled’
Natalie, who lives in Southampton and is part of the Traveller community, said it was important to bring two of her young children to the fair as it is part of their heritage. But she said the community still faces ‘unfair discrimination’.
She said: ‘People don’t mind their tills are ringing from all the people who come to the fair.
‘You can go to a fun fair, you had Stowe Fair go ahead, but this is cancelled. We’re out in the open - It’s unfair.’
Attendee claims ‘the police are ‘going to cause an accident for themselves’’
Hannah, who preferred not to give her surname, said the police are ‘going to cause an accident for themselves’ by not allowing the traders to parade their horses along the road by the Square, as is done traditionally.
The Portsmouth resident said: ‘If there was more space it would be safer.
‘They has an inkling this was going to happen and they should have taken more precautions.’
Hannah had come to the fair five years running prior to last year’s cancellation, and has two horses she has bought from previous fairs.
Hampshire pubs close their doors as procession arrives for cancelled Wickham Horse Fair
Pub landlords closed their doors – even though Wickham horse fair has been cancelled.
The Hampshire Bowman in Bishop’s Waltham is one of the pubs that closed, following ‘intelligence from other pubs and police’.
In a message seen by The News, organisers of the fair have said that while there is no funfair or stalls, a few people have taken horses down today regardless.
The Wickham in Hampshire page on Facebook said: ‘There will be a token appearance by one or two horses together with a small stall to maintain the tradition.
‘Wickham Square will be open for car parking as usual.
Earlier traffic news
Strong police presence in Wickham
Richard Lemmer at the scene has reported that there is a strong police presence in Wickham this morning with more than 30 police officers and dozens of vehicles in the area as a large crowd gathers to hold the annual Wickham Horse Fair.
