Wickham Horse Fair has been officially cancelled this year due to ‘current Covid restrictions’.

However despite the cancellation a number of people and horse boxes have turned up in Wickham this morning.

ROMANSE tweeted earlier: ‘Bridge Street & The Square from A334 Winchester Rd is CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS due to crowd control.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds in Wickham

The road has now reopened, according to our reporter at the scene.

Pictures from Wickham this morning show large crowds and a number of horses in the village.

There is a strong police presence with 30 officers and dozens of vehicles in the area.

We have a reporter down at the scene and we will be bringing you all the updates throughout the day.

Follow our live updates in our blog below.

Keep refreshing the page throughout the day.