All cordons have been lifted after an unexploded ordnance was discovered in Southsea today (December 3).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cordons were put in place in and around the Clarence Esplanade area where the sea defence works are being carried out and premises within that area have been evacuated for their safety. These include Blue Reef Aquarium, the D-Day Museum, Clarence Pier and parts of the common. However residential properties were not evacuated.

However the police have now said the area has been made safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Hampshire Police said: “Our partners in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have now safely removed the ordnance from the area. The Southsea cordons have now been lifted.”