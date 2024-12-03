LIVE UPDATES: All cordons lifted after unexploded bomb found in Southsea leading to an evacuation
Cordons were put in place in and around the Clarence Esplanade area where the sea defence works are being carried out and premises within that area have been evacuated for their safety. These include Blue Reef Aquarium, the D-Day Museum, Clarence Pier and parts of the common. However residential properties were not evacuated.
However the police have now said the area has been made safe.
A statement from Hampshire Police said: “Our partners in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have now safely removed the ordnance from the area. The Southsea cordons have now been lifted.”
Follow the live blog for the latest news
Evacuations as unexploded bomb is found in Southsea
Key Events
- All cordons have now been lifted
- The ordnance was found by the team creating sea defences in the area
- Bomb disposal experts were called to the scene
Praise for the team for their response
Martin Dobby, Project Director for VolkerStevin, contractor for the Southsea Coastal Scheme said: "When a suspected device is unearthed, the Southsea Coastal Scheme has a strict procedure to ensure the area is secured as quickly as possible and the relevant authorities contacted.
"All operatives are trained how to recognise potential explosive devices, which can range from mortars and hand grenades to sea mines and air dropped explosives.
"I am very proud of our team for acting so professionally and extend our thanks to the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal team, Portsmouth Police, King’s Harbour Master and many others.
“To discover such a large device and have it removed from site within 12 hours is a fantastic result and the whole operation yesterday demonstrates the efficiency of the procedure."
Cordon now lifted
Police have confirmed the area has now been made safe
Police issue update
Police cordons are expected to remain in place this evening with people urged to steer clear of the area
First images of the ordnance
Images have been shared showing what has been found in Southsea.
Latest scenes from Southsea
The latest from Southsea this afternoon
Statement from the Royal Navy
Royal Navy bomb disposal experts from the Diving Threat and Exploitation Group are attending a report of suspected ordnance from the Second World War in the Southsea area of Portsmouth.
Controlled explosion expected to take place later today
More pictures from the scene
More from the scene
Police cordon remains in place
Cordons in place
Clarence Pier Closed
Clarence Pier has posted to it’s Facebook page saying: “Due to an emergency evacuation, please do not come to Clarence pier today.
“The entire seafront has been evacuated due to reasons beyond our control. We will keep you updated as we know more.”
Police cordons in place
Seafront evacuated and cordon in place following discovery of unexploded bomb in Southsea
Hampshire Police statement in full
We are currently on scene on the seafront, Southsea, after a piece of unexploded ordnance was discovered.
Cordons have been put in place and premises within that area have been evacuated for their safety. These include Blue Reef Aquarium, the D-Day Museum, Clarence Pier and parts of the common. No residential properties have been evacuated.
We are working with our partners in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to dispose of the item safely.
We are urging members of the public to please avoid the area while this is carried out.
We will issue an update once the cordons have been lifted.