LIVE UPDATES: All cordons lifted after unexploded bomb found in Southsea leading to an evacuation

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 12:36 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 15:16 BST
All cordons have been lifted after an unexploded ordnance was discovered in Southsea today (December 3).

Cordons were put in place in and around the Clarence Esplanade area where the sea defence works are being carried out and premises within that area have been evacuated for their safety. These include Blue Reef Aquarium, the D-Day Museum, Clarence Pier and parts of the common. However residential properties were not evacuated.

However the police have now said the area has been made safe.

A statement from Hampshire Police said: “Our partners in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have now safely removed the ordnance from the area. The Southsea cordons have now been lifted.”

Evacuations as unexploded bomb is found in Southsea

Key Events

  • All cordons have now been lifted
  • The ordnance was found by the team creating sea defences in the area
  • Bomb disposal experts were called to the scene
Wed, 04 Dec, 2024, 15:16 BST

Praise for the team for their response

Martin Dobby, Project Director for VolkerStevin, contractor for the Southsea Coastal Scheme said: "When a suspected device is unearthed, the Southsea Coastal Scheme has a strict procedure to ensure the area is secured as quickly as possible and the relevant authorities contacted.

"All operatives are trained how to recognise potential explosive devices, which can range from mortars and hand grenades to sea mines and air dropped explosives.

"I am very proud of our team for acting so professionally and extend our thanks to the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal team, Portsmouth Police, King’s Harbour Master and many others.

“To discover such a large device and have it removed from site within 12 hours is a fantastic result and the whole operation yesterday demonstrates the efficiency of the procedure."

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 21:31 BST

Cordon now lifted

Police have confirmed the area has now been made safe

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 18:09 BST

Police issue update

Police cordons are expected to remain in place this evening with people urged to steer clear of the area

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 16:51 BST

First images of the ordnance

Images have been shared showing what has been found in Southsea.

An unexploded ordnance was found in Southseaplaceholder image
An unexploded ordnance was found in Southsea | MACC International Ltd

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 15:35 BST

Latest scenes from Southsea

The latest from Southsea this afternoon

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 14:30 BST

Statement from the Royal Navy

Royal Navy bomb disposal experts from the Diving Threat and Exploitation Group are attending a report of suspected ordnance from the Second World War in the Southsea area of Portsmouth.

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 14:29 BST

Controlled explosion expected to take place later today

Police on the scene said a controlled explosion will be carried out later today thanks to their Explosive Ordnance Disposal teamplaceholder image
Police on the scene said a controlled explosion will be carried out later today thanks to their Explosive Ordnance Disposal team | David Clarke/Solent News
Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 14:27 BST

More pictures from the scene

placeholder image
David Clarke/Solent News
Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 13:40 BST

More from the scene

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 13:39 BST

Police cordon remains in place

Police cordon in place in Southsea after an unexploded ordnance was discoveredplaceholder image
Police cordon in place in Southsea after an unexploded ordnance was discovered | The News
Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 12:44 BST

Cordons in place

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 12:44 BST

Clarence Pier Closed

Clarence Pier has posted to it’s Facebook page saying: “Due to an emergency evacuation, please do not come to Clarence pier today.

“The entire seafront has been evacuated due to reasons beyond our control. We will keep you updated as we know more.”

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 12:38 BST

Police cordons in place

Multiple cordons have been put in place following the discovery of an unexploded bomb in Southsea. Pictured: Road closure in Avenue de Caenplaceholder image
Multiple cordons have been put in place following the discovery of an unexploded bomb in Southsea. Pictured: Road closure in Avenue de Caen | Sarah Standing
Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 12:36 BSTUpdated 12:38 BST

Seafront evacuated and cordon in place following discovery of unexploded bomb in Southsea

Tue, 03 Dec, 2024, 12:36 BSTUpdated 12:46 BST

Hampshire Police statement in full

We are currently on scene on the seafront, Southsea, after a piece of unexploded ordnance was discovered.

Cordons have been put in place and premises within that area have been evacuated for their safety. These include Blue Reef Aquarium, the D-Day Museum, Clarence Pier and parts of the common. No residential properties have been evacuated.

We are working with our partners in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to dispose of the item safely.

We are urging members of the public to please avoid the area while this is carried out.

We will issue an update once the cordons have been lifted.

