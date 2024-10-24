As the dust settles on the sentences, residents told The News the West brothers “got what they deserved” as people bid “good riddance” to them.

Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years while Aiden West, 25, of Tudor Close, was jailed for a minimum term of 28 years following the “savage” cocaine robbery on Levi Kent, 22, on November 24 last year.

Aiden West was found guilty of the murder and robbery in August following a trial but was found not guilty of possessing a blade. His half-brother Tommy West previously admitted to Levi’s murder along with robbery and possession of a blade.

During the trial, the court heard how the brothers would plague the Bridgemary area with their menacing behaviour prior to the murder. The drug addicts then went on to commit murder when they lured Levi to shops behind Nobes Avenue shortly after 2am on November 24.

The victim was stabbed in his Vauxhall Corsa before attempting to escape and crashing his car into a wall. Levi, who had refused to defer payment on a deal, was then chased into Keyes Road before he collapsed and was set upon again. He died following a fatal blow to his heart amid six stab wounds.

Locals have now said they are pleased the West brothers are off the streets. One couple, who have lived in the area for around 50 years, said: “It was horrible when it happened. The whole place was cordoned off with police. In all the time we’ve lived here there’s never been anything like it.

“Things are a lot better now they’ve been locked up. They got what they deserved. People won’t be bothered by them now.”

Another resident said: “Good riddance to them. They’ve been a nuisance around here for a long time. Justice has been served.”

A third person said: “The place is all the better for them being locked up. They’ve been causing trouble for some time so it’s good they are off the streets.”

In the video attached you can see the murder scene including the garages behind Nobes Avenue where Levi was lured in his car and then stabbed before he was chased a short distance up the street, which includes the Bridgemary Medical Centre, onto Keyes Road.

He then collapsed on the pavement and was set upon again as the brothers robbed him of cocaine and left him to die before running off.

1 . Gosport murder scene Gosport murder scene showing street behind row of shops in Nobes Avenue where Levi Kent was stabbed in his car Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Gosport murder scene Gosport murder scene showing Keyes Road Photo: NW Photo Sales

3 . Gosport murder scene Gosport murder scene showing Keyes Road Photo: NW Photo Sales