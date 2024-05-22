Police have charged a man from London with a string of Hampshire burglaries after cash and jewellery worth more than £38,000 were allegedly stolen.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating a number of burglaries have now charged a man, having arrested him in Hertfordshire yesterday following an appeal to locate him. Timmy Connors, 27, of Redford Close, Feltham, Greater London, has been charged with five counts of burglary, and with assault of an emergency worker. The burglaries are alleged to have occurred between August 25, last year, and April 3, this year, at addresses in Southampton, Bursledon, and Chandler's Ford. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court this morning (May 22).”