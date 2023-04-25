News you can trust since 1877
London man charged with supplying heroin and crack cocaine following police raid in Waterlooville

Police have charged a man in relation to supplying crack cocaine and heroin following a raid.

By Freddie Webb
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:52 BST

Leonardo Da-Silva, 25, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today following the two charges. The offences come after police from Havant’s high harm team searched an address in Golden Court, St Georges Walk, Waterlooville, yesterday.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said Da-Silva’s charges related to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs – namely heroin and crack cocaine.

Leonardo Da-Silva, 25, of Buchanan Gardens, London, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today following the charges. Picture: IAN HARGREAVESLeonardo Da-Silva, 25, of Buchanan Gardens, London, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today following the charges. Picture: IAN HARGREAVES
She said: ‘Officers have charged a man on suspicion of the supply of Class A drugs. Leonardo Da-Silva, 25, of Buchanan Gardens, London, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

‘The charges come after officers from Havant’s High Harm Team carried out a search at an address at Golden Court, St Georges Walk, Waterlooville on Monday, April 24.’