Leonardo Da-Silva, 25, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today following the two charges. The offences come after police from Havant’s high harm team searched an address in Golden Court, St Georges Walk, Waterlooville, yesterday.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said Da-Silva’s charges related to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs – namely heroin and crack cocaine.

Leonardo Da-Silva, 25, of Buchanan Gardens, London, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today following the charges. Picture: IAN HARGREAVES

