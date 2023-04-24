British Transport Police confirm death of person involved in fatal Cosham railway incident
A person has died after an emergency incident which blocked railway lines between Havant and Southampton yesterdaynote-0.
Emergency services including British Transport Police officers and paramedics were called to a section of railway track near Cosham railway station yesterday morning which disrupted services into the afternoon – with all lines closed between Havant and Southampton Central. Authorities are now working to determine the details of what led the person to the person’s death, which happened at Cosham Junction.
NOW READ: Emergency services called to serious incident at Hampshire railway station leading to service disruption
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: ‘Officers were called to Cosham Junction at 6.56am yesterday morning (23 April) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are continuing to work to identify the person and establish the full circumstances behind their death.’
In a statement posted online in the afternoon following the incident, a British Rail spokesperson said: ‘We were informed that police were dealing with an incident near the railway between Eastleigh and Fratton. All lines have now reopened but due to many members of traincrew being displaced, services will still be delayed whilst we work to return the service to normal.’
NOW READ: A27 closed due to 'serious multi-vehicle collision' near Portsmouth with police called to the scene
Railway services affected by the emergency included those passing between Southampton Central and Portsmouth Harbour, Portsmouth Harbour and Waterloo via Eastleigh, and Portsmouth Harbour and Waterloo via Guildford. Southern Rail customer whose journeys were delayed by more than 15 minutes may be able to claim compensation by visiting the company’s website. Earlier this month, similar incidents have seen fatalities at Swaythling and Basingstoke.