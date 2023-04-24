Emergency services including British Transport Police officers and paramedics were called to a section of railway track near Cosham railway station yesterday morning which disrupted services into the afternoon – with all lines closed between Havant and Southampton Central. Authorities are now working to determine the details of what led the person to the person’s death, which happened at Cosham Junction.

NOW READ: Emergency services called to serious incident at Hampshire railway station leading to service disruption

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: ‘Officers were called to Cosham Junction at 6.56am yesterday morning (23 April) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are continuing to work to identify the person and establish the full circumstances behind their death.’

One person died on the tracks at Cosham Junction.

In a statement posted online in the afternoon following the incident, a British Rail spokesperson said: ‘We were informed that police were dealing with an incident near the railway between Eastleigh and Fratton. All lines have now reopened but due to many members of traincrew being displaced, services will still be delayed whilst we work to return the service to normal.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad