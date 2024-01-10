A murder investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found in a shopping centre car park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim was found in a car in the early hours of Wednesday at the Stratford Centre car park in Newham, east London, the Metropolitan Police said. Officers were alerted by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on Tuesday after a member of the public raised the alarm about someone who had potentially been harmed in London.

A man was arrested on Wednesday in Hampshire on suspicion of murder and crimes scenes are in place at his home and at the car park. Police are working to confirm the man’s identity and tell his next of kin.

NOW READ: Man admits to groping stranger after making sexualised comments

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body was found in the Stratford Centre car park in east London. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for policing in Newham, said: “I know many local people use the Stratford Centre every day and this awful incident will of course cause considerable concern to shoppers and retailers.

“I would like to reassure people that a man is in custody and, while my colleagues in Specialist Crime investigate, we do not believe there to be any danger to other people.