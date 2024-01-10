A Southsea man who was charged with sexual assault has admitted groping a woman and making lewd comments in an early morning attack.

The 36 year-old man appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 10 January) and admitted to the the sexual assault in Southsea, which took place early on Monday morning.

A 37 year-old woman was approached by a man she did not know on Albert Road shortly before 2:30am on Monday 8 January. He made sexualised comments towards her before touching her inappropriately over her clothing. He ran off when she screamed.

Paul Kevin Leslie Kearslake, aged 36, of Warwick Crescent in Southsea was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual assault and breach of a sexual harm prevention order. He admitted both offences at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today and was remanded into custody to be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 9 February.

Detective Inspector Claire Ratcliffe said: “I’m pleased that Kearslake has admitted these offences without the need for a trial. This was a frightening experience for the victim and a I hope such a swift resolution to the investigation and court process will provide her some reassurance.

“Reducing violence against women and girls remains one of our top priorities in Portsmouth and together with other agencies we do a lot of work to tackle this issue. Our Operation Rigging patrols see officers out and about in the city centre at our busiest times, identifying and intercepting predatory or concerning behaviour towards women.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind people that if you have been the victim of a sexual offence, please report it to us – you will be listened to and you will be taken seriously. We will also work to get you the support that you need.”

