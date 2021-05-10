Dean Moffat, 48, of Robson Avenue in Peterlee, County Durham, was driving a lorry when he crashed into a broken-down car.

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway of the A34 at Bullington Cross, approximately half a mile from Sutton Scotney services, on November 11, 2019.

Winchester Crown Court heard that Ric Mboma, 60, from Feltham, London, was driving a Toyota Corolla when a tyre blowout caused the vehicle to come to a stop in the first lane of the carriageway.

Dean Moffat has been jailed for 7 years

The lorry, driven by Moffat, collided with the Corolla shortly after, with the crash happening between 8.10pm and 8.15pm on November 11.

Mr Mboma was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passengers in the vehicle, a boy and girl aged in their teens, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Moffat was not injured in the crash.

On Friday, he was sentenced to seven years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

He was also disqualified from driving for seven and a half years and will need to take an extended re-test.

Sgt Jonathan Bates, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘My thoughts are with the family and friends of Ric Mboma, and I hope that the sentence imposed by the courts provides some closure to them.

‘This must serve as a warning to all road users. This case highlights the need to remain alert and vigilant on the roads, paying attention at all times.

‘To not do so is not worth the risk and your actions can and do have a lifelong impact on the families, friends and loved ones of those who die as a result.’

Mr Mboma’s family previously released the following tribute:

‘Ric Mboma was a loving and caring husband, and wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories.’

