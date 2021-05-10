Police hunt men with masks, hoods and gloves following burglary at shop

The force said six people forced entry to London Camera Exchange in The Square, Winchester, just before 11.40pm where stock was stolen from display cases inside the store.

‘The six men all had masks and gloves on, and had hoods up during the burglary. They had a vehicle parked in Little Minister Street, with three of them making off after the burglary in the vehicle and three running behind the vehicle,’ a police statement said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the incident

‘Officers investigating the burglary are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that assists their enquiries.

‘Did you see anything suspicious in or around The Square last night? Or maybe you were driving in the area and have dash cam footage from between 11.15pm and midnight?’

SEE ALSO: Police arrest boy after chase

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44210177376.