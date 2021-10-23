Emergency services rushed to the legion in High Street in Lymington just before midnight yesterday.

There were reports of a verbal dispute and on arrival, officers found three people, two men and a woman, with stab wounds.

A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police have said.

A murder probe has been launched.

Another man, also 23, was seriously injured and is currently being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

Police have said that a woman, 23, received superficial wounds to her chest and is currently being treated at Southampton General Hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Four people – three men aged 29, 20 and 18, as well as a boy, 14 – have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody at this time.

DCI Dave Storey, leading the investigation, said: ‘This is a serious incident, and our thoughts remain with the family of the young man who was killed.

‘We believe this incident occurred following a verbal dispute at The Royal British Legion, and we have arrested four people as part of our enquiries.

‘Please be reassured that officers remain on scene and there will be increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns, or any information about this incident, please do not hesitate to approach officers.’

Anyone who has information that may assist with our enquiries is asked to phone 101, quoting 44210425369.

