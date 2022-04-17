M27 closure: Woman from Swansea arrested for drink-driving after Vauxhall crash that saw motorway blocked for two hours

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crash that closed the M27.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 10:57 am
Updated Sunday, 17th April 2022, 11:10 am

Police say they were called just after 11.02pm last night to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the M27 westbound near Junction 7 for Hedge End.

Officers found that a white Vauxhall had collided with the central reservation.

A woman was arrested and later charged with a drink-driving offence.

Willow Neyland, 21, from West Cross Lane, Swansea, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit.

National Highways said the westbound side was closed for about two hours

She is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 9.

The m27 Picture: Adobe Stock
