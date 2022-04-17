Billy Hare, 26, of Oxford Close, Fareham, admitted a charge of driving while above the legal limit for a controlled drug.

Police caught Hare driving in his Vauxhall Corsa on Kingston Crescent on November 22 in 2020.

He was fined £166 and told to pay a surcharge of £34.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

Magistrates also banned him from driving for 12-months.

Lauren O’Brien, 26, of Melton Court, Nottingham, admitted damaging a mug at Gosport Travel Lodge on December 26.

On the same day she was also convicted for assaulting a police officer.

The defendant also admitted a charge of having a Class C drug in her possession.

O’Brien pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour on the same day.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week jail term suspended for 18 months.

She will also have to complete an alcohol abstinence programme for 120 days.

The defendant was handed a drug rehabilitation requirement.

O’Brien was also slapped with 15 rehabilitation days.

Bradley Becque, 19, of Zetland Street, Darlington, was found guilty of assaulting a police officer on Airport Service Road, Portsmouth, on November 5, 2020.

He failed to surrender to custody and appear at court on January 7 last year.

Magistrates told him to pay compensation of £200.

He was handed a surcharge of £95 and told to pay costs of £85.

The defendant was given 120 hours of unpaid work as part of his 12-month community order.

Kelly Attwood, 38, of Brookhouse Road, Farnborough, admitted a charge of failing to provide a specimen of blood to police officers after driving on Dormington Road, Portsmouth, on May 2 last year.

She also admitted driving without insurance.

Attwood pleaded guilty to driving without a licence on the same day during her appearance at court.

The defendant admitted taking a vehicle without permission.

Attwood was given a 28-day prison term suspended for 12 months by the bench.

She was banned from driving for 30 months and will have to apply for a new licence.

She was told to pay a £128 surcharge and costs of £85.