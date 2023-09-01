Motorists on and around the M27 eastbound are delayed by roughly an hour due to the incident, which took place between junctions 3 and 4.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officer said: “Shortly before 2pm this afternoon (Friday 1 September) officers were pursuing a vehicle which had failed to stop for police on the M27 eastbound. The vehicle then collided with a second car.

"No injuries have been reported. Lanes 1, 3 and 4 of the eastbound carriageway are currently closed while officers at the scene deal with the incident. Lane two remains open.”

Police officers are currently dealing with the incident, which is causing heavy congestion.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M27 Eastbound - Lanes 1 and 4 remain BLOCKED between J3/#M271 and J4/#M3 due to RTI, approx. 1 HOUR delay from J2/#A36 #Ower. Also delays westbound on approach.”