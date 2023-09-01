Stephen Lovelock, 61, has been sentenced to 26 years in prison after sexually abusing and raping a young girl in Fareham. He was charged with 15 offences following an investigation Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Child Abuse Investigation Team (CAIT).

Lovelock, of no fixed abode, was charged with two counts of rape of a child under 13; one count of attempted rape of a child under 13; two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13; three counts of sexual activity with a child; four counts of assault by penetration of a child under 13; two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of taking indecent photographs of a child.

Paedophile rapist Stephen Lovelock, 61, of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for multiple child abuse offences. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

He denied the charges but was convicted of all of them on 14 July at a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court. Court heard Lovelock abused the child over a number of years between 2015 and 2022 – which started when she was under 13.

The victim bravely found the courage to report this to police in April 2022. Lovelock was arrested two days later following enquiries.

His Honour Judge Ashworth told the court today that what the jurors heard during the trial leaves “a scar on the soul of the community”, before jailing the warped paedophile rapist.

Detective Constable Vicky Osborne, from the CAIT team, said: “The abuse suffered by this poor girl was appalling, and I commend her for her incredible bravery in coming forward to the police while she was still a child. Lovelock is a horrendous and predatory individual who ensured that this young girl endured further suffering by denying his crimes.

“This investigation, led by DC Hannah Owen in the CAIT team, has led to a dangerous man being convicted, and this is testament to the unwavering bravery of the young girl involved. Her courage throughout this investigation and the subsequent trial process has now resulted in Lovelock being sentenced to a lengthy time in prison.

“I hope the outcome of this case reassures other survivors of abuse that you will be listened to and believed, and we will do everything we can to support you and bring those responsible to justice.”