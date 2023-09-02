The crash on the M27. Picture: Google Street View.

The 32-year-old male was detained following the collision yesterday afternoon. Three lanes of the M27 were blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police officers tried to stop a dark grey Kia Sportage which was speeding along the eastbound carriageway just after 1.50pm. The Korean sports utility vehicle then slammed into a Volkswagen Golf just after it passed the Rownhams Services slip road.

Both vehicles came to a stop against the barrier. The driver of the VW was uninjured.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We arrested a 32-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving. He has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.

“Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the M27 at the time of the incident and saw the collision or the Kia Sportage in the moments beforehand. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage that captured the incident or the Kia Sportage.