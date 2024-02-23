Watch more of our videos on Shots!

M27 crash scene. Pic: Highways

A lorry driver aged in his 30s died at the scene of the crash westbound between junction 5 and 7 at 12.30pm on Wednesday that involved a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo.

Police said a 32-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, all of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They were taken to hospital.

The police information suggests a fourth vehicle was involved in the incident as three drivers were arrested over death by dangerous driving - but only two other vehicles were actually involved in the crash apart from the lorry.

The force is continuing to question those involved in the tragedy that saw the lorry driver smash into a gantry that later burst into flames. No hard shoulder was on the stretch where the accident happened, leading to further questions from people over the merits of Smart Motorways.

Questions have also been asked over how the lorry suddenly exploded into flames hours later - amid suggestions that firefighters rarely cut vehicle battery cables after crashes these days. Hampshire’s fire service said in response: “Investigations are ongoing at this stage so we are not currently able to provide further information around the cause.”