M27: Motorway reopens after gantry is removed at site of fatal crash
National Highways has confirmed the busy Hampshire motorway between junction 9 and 5 is now fully open and "flowing well" after being closed for a day and a half.
The authority had hoped the stretch would be open on Thursday evening but it was finally reopened just after midnight following the three-vehicle crash on Wednesday that left a lorry driver in his 30s dead at the scene.
National Highways, posting on social media, said: "The overhead gantry has been removed and the M27 westbound is now open between J9 Fareham and J5 #Southampton following a serious collision yesterday. A lane 1 (of 4) closure remains in place past the scene for continued repairs to roadside technology."
A subsequent post revealed the motorway was fully reopened. The authority added: "The lane 1 (of 4) closure that remained on the M27 westbound between J7 (#HedgeEnd) and J5 (#Southampton) has been lifted. All lanes are fully open on the carriageway. Traffic flowing well in the area."
The closure, implemented between junctions 9 and 5, was to facilitate the removal of the 9m-tall gantry, which spanned multiple lanes near junction 5.
Ian Perrett, operations manager at National Highways said: “We understand the challenges and frustrations that road closures can bring to our community. We apologise for any disruption and appreciate the patience of all those affected.
“Our main priority is always the safety of road users, and the closure was essential to carry out removal of the damaged gantry."