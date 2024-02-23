M27: Motorway reopens after gantry is removed at site of fatal crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Highways has confirmed the busy Hampshire motorway between junction 9 and 5 is now fully open and "flowing well" after being closed for a day and a half.

The authority had hoped the stretch would be open on Thursday evening but it was finally reopened just after midnight following the three-vehicle crash on Wednesday that left a lorry driver in his 30s dead at the scene.

National Highways, posting on social media, said: "The overhead gantry has been removed and the M27 westbound is now open between J9 Fareham and J5 #Southampton following a serious collision yesterday. A lane 1 (of 4) closure remains in place past the scene for continued repairs to roadside technology."

A subsequent post revealed the motorway was fully reopened. The authority added: "The lane 1 (of 4) closure that remained on the M27 westbound between J7 (#HedgeEnd) and J5 (#Southampton) has been lifted. All lanes are fully open on the carriageway. Traffic flowing well in the area."

The closure, implemented between junctions 9 and 5, was to facilitate the removal of the 9m-tall gantry, which spanned multiple lanes near junction 5.

Ian Perrett, operations manager at National Highways said: “We understand the challenges and frustrations that road closures can bring to our community. We apologise for any disruption and appreciate the patience of all those affected.