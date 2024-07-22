M275 traffic: Van driver who drove without licence for over 20 years arrested in Portsmouth after alcohol test
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit caught the van driver while travelling on the M275. The force said the van looked “scruffy”, so a check was made.
Officers discovered the vehicle had no MOT and was promptly pulled over. The driver was found to have had no driving documents for over two decades, while also failing a breathalyser test. He was arrested at the scene, with the van being confiscated.
Police reported on Facebook: “M275 Portsmouth this van looked a tad scruffy so popped into the computer & found an expired MOT. Offences further followed when the driver confirmed no licence for over 20 years.
“He then provided a positive breath test for alcohol. #Arrest #Seized.”