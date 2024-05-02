Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M3 was closed near Basingstoke for over two hours on Thursday, May 2, following a collision between an Audi and a Ford Focus. The Ford driver suffered minor injuries and police are now appealing for witnessing after arresting the Audi driver, a 26-year-old from London, on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink and drugs.

The Audi was reportedly seen driving on the hard shoulder as well as speeding and undertaking. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision on the M3 this morning. Police were called just after 10am today (May 2) following a report of a collision between two cars near junction 6 of the northbound carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We then received reports that the Audi had been seen using the hard shoulder, speeding and undertaking on the M3 and M27. The driver of the Audi, a 26-year-old man from London, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink and drugs. We would like to speak to any witnesses and anyone with relevant dash cam footage of this incident, or the manner of driving of either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision.”

The police are asking for anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 44240183289.