M3 Traffic: Multi-vehicle crash by Basingstoke leads to northbound closure with debris in the road
The M3 northbound has been closed at junction 6 Basingstoke following a road traffic incident between two cars. Drivers are experiencing heavy delays as police attend the scene alongside traffic officers.
National Highways: South-East provided an update on the situation via X: “The #M3 in #Hampshire is closed eastbound within J6 #Basingstoke. This is due to a multi-vehicle collision. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slips. Hampshire police are on scene dealing along with National Highways traffic officers.”
Delays have been building since the incident and AA traffic are reporting debris on the road. The said: “Road closed and long delays due to crash, two cars involved and debris on road on M3 Northbound at J6 (Basingstoke).”
