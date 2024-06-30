Male driver dies and another seriously injured after cars crash into each other

By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Jun 2024, 14:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A male driver died and another was seriously injured when their cars were involved in a crash while travelling in opposite directions. 

Police appealPolice appeal
Police appeal | Getty

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between two cars in Shripney Road, Bognor, at around 8.45pm on Wednesday (26 June).

A red Nissan Qashqai travelling southbound was reported to have collided with a black Audi heading northbound. The driver of the Nissan - 46-year-old man from Bognor - was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His passenger - a 30-year-old woman from Bognor - was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Audi – a 23-year-old man from Bersted – was arrested for failing to provide a specimen, before being taken to hospital by the ambulance service with serious injuries.

An investigation is now ongoing to understand the full circumstances of the situation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to report to police via [email protected], quoting Operation Tenby.

Related topics:BognorCars