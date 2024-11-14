Male driver in Portsmouth smashes door against woman's car before reversing into her

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman in a parked car was subjected to a random attack by a male driver in Portsmouth who smashed his car door against her vehicle repeatedly before reversing into her.

The terrifying incident happened on Thursday 7 November between 2.30pm and 2.40pm when a woman in her 30s was parked by the side of the road on Grafton Street.

A man then pulled up alongside her in a car and repeatedly opened his door, hitting it into her vehicle. When asked to stop, the man verbally threatened her.

The woman put out her hand to stop the car door but the man opened it again, smashing her. The female got out of her car before the man reversed into her several times at slow speed. He then drove off in the direction of Estella Road. The woman was not hurt.

A police statement said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident. It has been reported that there were two other people on the street who may have seen what happened.

“If this was you, or if anyone has any information which could help with our enquiries, please call us on 101 quoting reference 44240485713.”

You can also share information at: How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.