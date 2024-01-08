News you can trust since 1877
Male GP, 46, set for trial over alleged sexual assaults on four female patients in Havant

A male GP accused of sexually assaulting four female patients is due to go on trial today.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:36 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 10:36 GMT
Mohan Babu, 46, is accused of non-penetrative sex attacks on four women who were receiving medical treatment at the time of the alleged offences. They are said to have taken place in the Havant area between September 2019 and July 2021.

Babu previously pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual assault at Portsmouth Crown Court as the case was sent for trial. Babu, of Nore Farm Avenue, Emsworth, previously released on conditional bail, faces a three week trial.