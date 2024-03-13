Male pervert, 55, caught red-handed bombarding "girl", 12, with sex chat
Paedophile Michael Mann, 55, of Woodley Gardens in Lymington, was caught out after sending messages to a Lycos account which he believed belonged to a 12-year-old girl - but was in fact being run by officers investigating internet child abuse.
Despite being told on multiple occasions he was speaking to a child, Mann continued to talk inappropriately and ask sexual questions, including asking if she liked sex and saying he wanted to kiss her whole body, discussing what her first sexual experience would be like, and requesting photos of her breasts to turn him on.
Mann pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. He was sentenced yesterday at Southampton Crown Court, where he received a custodial sentence of eight months.
He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.