Males from Portsmouth, Havant and Fareham arrested over kidnap plot as woman sought
and live on Freeview channel 276
A robbery and attempted kidnap incident happened on Avon Green, Chandler’s Ford, between 9pm and 10pm on Monday 8 April. The victim, aged in his 20s, had arranged through social media to sell an unwanted item.
A force spokesperson said: “He then subsequently had several items of property stolen and attempts were made to force him into a vehicle. He suffered bruising and swelling to his face, ribs and back as a result of the incident.”
Three arrests have so far been made in connection with the investigation including a 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth who was arrested on Friday 31 May on suspicion of robbery, attempted kidnap, theft, assault and threat to damage/destroy property.
A 20-year-old man from Havant was arrested on Thursday 11 April on suspicion of robbery, attempt kidnap, assault by beating and threat to damage/destroy property. A 19-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on Tuesday 9 April on suspicion of robbery.
“All three have since been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries,” the spokesperson said. “We believe the woman in this image can also help us with our investigation and would urge her, or anyone who knows her identity, to get in touch with us.
“Also, if you witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”
Call police on 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240147724. How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.