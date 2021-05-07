Man, 19, from Portsmouth remanded after Arundel Street stabbing incident
TWO men have now appeared in court charged with injuring each other in a stabbing incident in the city centre.
The court appearances follow the incident last Friday at 5.30pm in Arundel Street, Landport.
Fabian Silva was at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Tuesday having been charged with possession of a bladed article and grievous bodily harm to Charlie Rose.
Now Charlie Rose, 19, has been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Silva, as well as being charged with possession of a bladed article.
Rose, of All Saints Street, Buckland, was remanded after entering into no plea for either charge.
Both men are due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, June 7.
After the incident last Friday, a cordon was in place outside the former U Need Us shop – with access barred to Slindon Street, Yapton Street and Arundel Street as police investigated.