Portsmouth police hunt robber who used an 8in knife to threaten a man walking through Buckland

A MAN walking along a Buckland alley has been robbed by a man wielding a large knife.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 7th May 2021, 11:19 am
Updated Friday, 7th May 2021, 11:28 am

The victim, 27, was walking in an alleyway between Wingfield Street and Church Street between 7.45pm and 8.15pm on Monday when he was approached by a stranger.

The unknown man proceeded to threaten the 27-year-old with a knife that was between 6in and 8in long.

The robber made off with the victim’s mobile phone, a grey iPhone 11.

Police have provided the details of a man they would like to speak to, following a robbery in Buckland. Stock picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said the man was black, in his 20s, 5ft 7in, and of normal build. He wore a black zip-up Puffa jacket and a blue face mask with a white pattern.

He added: ‘The knife is described as being six to eight inches long with a black handle and gold trim.’

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 44210169296.

