The victim, 27, was walking in an alleyway between Wingfield Street and Church Street between 7.45pm and 8.15pm on Monday when he was approached by a stranger.

The unknown man proceeded to threaten the 27-year-old with a knife that was between 6in and 8in long.

The robber made off with the victim’s mobile phone, a grey iPhone 11.

Police have provided the details of a man they would like to speak to, following a robbery in Buckland. Stock picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said the man was black, in his 20s, 5ft 7in, and of normal build. He wore a black zip-up Puffa jacket and a blue face mask with a white pattern.

He added: ‘The knife is described as being six to eight inches long with a black handle and gold trim.’

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 44210169296.

