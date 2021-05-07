Portsmouth police hunt robber who used an 8in knife to threaten a man walking through Buckland
A MAN walking along a Buckland alley has been robbed by a man wielding a large knife.
The victim, 27, was walking in an alleyway between Wingfield Street and Church Street between 7.45pm and 8.15pm on Monday when he was approached by a stranger.
The unknown man proceeded to threaten the 27-year-old with a knife that was between 6in and 8in long.
The robber made off with the victim’s mobile phone, a grey iPhone 11.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said the man was black, in his 20s, 5ft 7in, and of normal build. He wore a black zip-up Puffa jacket and a blue face mask with a white pattern.
He added: ‘The knife is described as being six to eight inches long with a black handle and gold trim.’
Anyone with information can contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 44210169296.