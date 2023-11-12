Man, 20, accused of street knifepoint robbery and is set for court
A man will appear in court over an alleged knifepoint robbery.
Travine Farrell, 20, of Charnwood Close, Basingstoke, is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court over the incident.
It comes after officers received a report that a man had various items, including a phone and keys, stolen on the footpath at Edgehill Close, Basingstoke, on Monday 6 November.
Farrell has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place.