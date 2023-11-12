News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man, 20, accused of street knifepoint robbery and is set for court

A man will appear in court over an alleged knifepoint robbery.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Nov 2023, 09:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Travine Farrell, 20, of Charnwood Close, Basingstoke, is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court over the incident.

READ NOW: Man attacked near shop

It comes after officers received a report that a man had various items, including a phone and keys, stolen on the footpath at Edgehill Close, Basingstoke, on Monday 6 November.

Farrell has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place.