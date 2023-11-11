A man was left with a head injury after being attacked near a supermarket before the altercation continued nearby.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Wednesday 4 October when a man in his 20s was assaulted on Ash Road, opposite the Sainsbury’s Local store in Aldershot.

Moments later, an altercation has then occurred involving the same people in the nearby industrial estate, opposite the BP garage. A man in his 20s suffered an injury to his head.

Police tape. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

Officers have launched an investigation and have been carrying out various enquiries. “We are now appealing for those people to come forward to help with our investigation. Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident? Do you have any dashcam footage or CCTV images that may assist our enquiries?” a statement said.

“As part of our investigation, a 34-year-old man from Guildford has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been bailed with conditions until 8 January while our enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting the reference number 44230406589.