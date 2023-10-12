Man, 21, charged over burglary and motor vehicle theft investigation in Fareham
Max Plaister, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle following an incident in Beaumont Rise, Fareham, on 7 June this year. It is alleged that a house was broken into and a Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from the driveway.
He was also charged with one count of attempted burglary and one count of theft from a motor vehicle relating to an incident in Bye Road, Swanwick, on 9 October this year. It is alleged that a key was stolen from a car and attempts were subsequently made to gain access to a house.
Plaister was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was then further remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 13 November.