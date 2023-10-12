News you can trust since 1877
Man, 21, charged over burglary and motor vehicle theft investigation in Fareham

A man has been charged as part of a burglary and motor vehicle theft investigation in Fareham.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 13:02 BST
Max Plaister, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle following an incident in Beaumont Rise, Fareham, on 7 June this year. It is alleged that a house was broken into and a Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from the driveway.

He was also charged with one count of attempted burglary and one count of theft from a motor vehicle relating to an incident in Bye Road, Swanwick, on 9 October this year. It is alleged that a key was stolen from a car and attempts were subsequently made to gain access to a house.

Plaister was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was then further remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 13 November.