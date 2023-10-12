Man, 21, charged over burglary and motor vehicle theft investigation in Fareham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Max Plaister, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle following an incident in Beaumont Rise, Fareham, on 7 June this year. It is alleged that a house was broken into and a Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from the driveway.

He was also charged with one count of attempted burglary and one count of theft from a motor vehicle relating to an incident in Bye Road, Swanwick, on 9 October this year. It is alleged that a key was stolen from a car and attempts were subsequently made to gain access to a house.

