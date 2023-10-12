Hampshire weather warning: Heavy rain set to batter Portsmouth as Met Office forecasts flooding and possible thunderstorms across South
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for an area covering the whole of Hampshire today (Thursday 12) and tomorrow.
It also predicts that journeys by road and rail will be impacted by the conditions and that it is “likely” that some homes and businesses will be flooded.
A statement from the forecaster’s website said: “Rain, heavy and persistent at times, is expected to develop through Thursday evening, before affecting much of England and Wales through Friday.
“Rain gradually clears from the north through Friday afternoon and evening. Widely 10-20 mm of rain is likely but in the wettest spots 30-50 mm is possible, and some high ground of Wales especially could see 60 to 70 mm. Across the south of the area its possible some thunderstorms may break out, and these could bring 20-30 mm of rainfall in a couple of hours.”
So far, rain is unlikely this weekend but a “cold snap” is expected to hit the city on Sunday – the day of the Great South Run.