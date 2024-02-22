Man, 23, who carried out alleged Southsea street attack is caught by police
A man who allegedly carried out a daylight street attack in Southsea was caught by police a short distance away.
Police were called to an assault in Quinton Close around 4.40pm yesterday (Wednesday 21 February). However, the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrested him around 20 minutes later in Fawcett Road.
A police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 5pm yesterday, in Fawcett Road, Southsea, a 23-year-old Portsmouth man was arrested on suspicion of common assault. The man remains in police custody at this time."