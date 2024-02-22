News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man, 23, who carried out alleged Southsea street attack is caught by police

A man who allegedly carried out a daylight street attack in Southsea was caught by police a short distance away.
By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 14:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to an assault in Quinton Close around 4.40pm yesterday (Wednesday 21 February). However, the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrested him around 20 minutes later in Fawcett Road.

A police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 5pm yesterday, in Fawcett Road, Southsea, a 23-year-old Portsmouth man was arrested on suspicion of common assault. The man remains in police custody at this time."

Related topics:SouthseaPolice