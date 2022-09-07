News you can trust since 1877
Man, 25, remanded in custody until October after appearing in court for stalking and coercive controlling behaviour

A MAN was remanded in custody until October over stalking and coercive controlling behaviour charges.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 6:08 pm
Leon Gladdis, 25, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following an investigation into incidents in July and August.

Gladdis was charged with stalking and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

During his court appearance, Gladdis, of Southfield Gardens in Ryde, Isle of Wight, was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 3.

Victims of stalking and domestic abuse can contact paragonteam.org.uk/