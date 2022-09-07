Leon Gladdis, 25, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following an investigation into incidents in July and August.

Gladdis was charged with stalking and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

During his court appearance, Gladdis, of Southfield Gardens in Ryde, Isle of Wight, was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 3.