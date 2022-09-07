Police release picture of Portsmouth woman beater jailed for attacking partner in her own home
POLICE have released a custody picture of a Portsmouth woman beater who was dumped behind bars for attacking his partner in her own home.
Joel Petty, 40, of Canal Walk, was locked up for 15 months after the terrifying assault on the woman on June 5 last year.
The incident, which happened at the woman’s home in Farnborough, saw Petty breach a nine-month suspended sentence for a similar offence.
Petty had the suspended sentence activated at Winchester Crown Court last month and was also handed a further six months for his latest offence of assault by beating on the female.
It meant Petty was given a total sentence of 15 months for the offences.
He was also given an indefinite restraining order during his court appearance.
Petty, who is initially from Farnborough, had initially appealed the assault conviction at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court but this was rejected at the Winchester court.
Police have now released Petty’s custody picture following the sentence.