Man, 27, caught raping teenager in bush before fleeing scene and getting caught at National Express coach station
Rosario Raquel Dos Reis, 27, was caught raping a 19-year-old woman in Palmerston Park in Southampton at around 7am on Sunday February 19.
Southampton Crown Court heard how a passer-by was walking through the park and witnessed Reis, of St. Mary Street, Southampton, attacking the woman in a bush at around 7.05am on that morning. The woman called out to the member of public for help – and startled by this, Reis fled the scene.
Police were alerted and CCTV operators traced Reis to a National Express coach station where he was detained and arrested. He was charged and remanded in custody until his trial began earlier this month. During the second day of the trial, Reis entered in a guilty plea to the charge of rape. He will be sentenced on September 4.
Reis was also accused of two counts of assault by penetration, sexual assault and attempted rape and these will lie on file.
Detective Inspector Claire Shawley, said: “This was an abhorrent attack on a very vulnerable woman – with those events of that Sunday morning still impacting the victim to this day.
“I want to acknowledge how brave the victim has been in coming forward, reporting the incident and providing us with evidence to secure this conviction. This has been a harrowing experience for the victim to have to re-live, but her actions in reporting this has allowed us to take swift action and remove a dangerous predatory man off the streets of Southampton.”