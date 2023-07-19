Rosario Raquel Dos Reis, 27, was caught raping a 19-year-old woman in Palmerston Park in Southampton at around 7am on Sunday February 19.

Southampton Crown Court heard how a passer-by was walking through the park and witnessed Reis, of St. Mary Street, Southampton, attacking the woman in a bush at around 7.05am on that morning. The woman called out to the member of public for help – and startled by this, Reis fled the scene.

Police were alerted and CCTV operators traced Reis to a National Express coach station where he was detained and arrested. He was charged and remanded in custody until his trial began earlier this month. During the second day of the trial, Reis entered in a guilty plea to the charge of rape. He will be sentenced on September 4.

Reis was also accused of two counts of assault by penetration, sexual assault and attempted rape and these will lie on file.

Detective Inspector Claire Shawley, said: “This was an abhorrent attack on a very vulnerable woman – with those events of that Sunday morning still impacting the victim to this day.