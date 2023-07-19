People have been sentenced for their crimes at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Gary Anderson, 58, of Buttermere Close, Bordon, was convicted of breaching a domestic violence protection order by gaining entry via an unlocked door to an address in February. He was fined £50.

Darren Barnes, 39, of no fixed address, admitted failing to attend probation supervision. He was sent to prison for 14 days.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Saturday 3rd November 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Stanley Lambie, 19, of St Johns Close, Gosport, admitted breaching a community order on two occasions. He was fined £50.

Jay Gleeson, 20, of Redlands Lane, Fareham, admitted driving above the 70mph speed limit on the A27 at Binsted on March 2, 2021.

He was fined £157, told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.

Three penalty points were put on his licence.

Ronnie Walker, 24, of Newbolt Road, Portsmouth, drove a heavy goods vehicle above the 30mph speed limit along Southwick Hill Road on May 4, 2022.

He was fined £140, told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.

Three penalty points were placed on his licence.

