People have been sentenced for their crimes at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

People sentenced for their crimes at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court
Gary Anderson, 58, of Buttermere Close, Bordon, was convicted of breaching a domestic violence protection order by gaining entry via an unlocked door to an address in February. He was fined £50.
Darren Barnes, 39, of no fixed address, admitted failing to attend probation supervision. He was sent to prison for 14 days.
Stanley Lambie, 19, of St Johns Close, Gosport, admitted breaching a community order on two occasions. He was fined £50.
Jay Gleeson, 20, of Redlands Lane, Fareham, admitted driving above the 70mph speed limit on the A27 at Binsted on March 2, 2021.
He was fined £157, told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.
Three penalty points were put on his licence.
Ronnie Walker, 24, of Newbolt Road, Portsmouth, drove a heavy goods vehicle above the 30mph speed limit along Southwick Hill Road on May 4, 2022.
He was fined £140, told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.
Three penalty points were placed on his licence.
