News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m

Man, 27, in court over spree of alleged beer and chocolate thefts in Portsmouth, Portchester, Emsworth and Havant

A 27-year-old man from Havant was in court today (Monday) after he was charged in connection with 23 shoplifting offences across the area.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Sep 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 16:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Between 16 July and 10 September a number of shoplifting incidents at Co-Op stores in Portsmouth, Portchester, Emsworth, and Havant, were reported to police. In total more than £1,500 of products including beer and chocolate have been stolen.

READ NOW: Carnival abuse update

Following a thorough investigation with the businesses involved Jimmy Andrews, of Blendworth Crescent, Havant, was arrested by Portsmouth’s City Centre Team and subsequently charged with 23 offences of theft from a shop.

He was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today before he was bailed to appear at the same court on Wednesday 1 November.