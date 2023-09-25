Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Between 16 July and 10 September a number of shoplifting incidents at Co-Op stores in Portsmouth, Portchester, Emsworth, and Havant, were reported to police. In total more than £1,500 of products including beer and chocolate have been stolen.

Following a thorough investigation with the businesses involved Jimmy Andrews, of Blendworth Crescent, Havant, was arrested by Portsmouth’s City Centre Team and subsequently charged with 23 offences of theft from a shop.

