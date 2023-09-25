Man, 27, in court over spree of alleged beer and chocolate thefts in Portsmouth, Portchester, Emsworth and Havant
Between 16 July and 10 September a number of shoplifting incidents at Co-Op stores in Portsmouth, Portchester, Emsworth, and Havant, were reported to police. In total more than £1,500 of products including beer and chocolate have been stolen.
Following a thorough investigation with the businesses involved Jimmy Andrews, of Blendworth Crescent, Havant, was arrested by Portsmouth’s City Centre Team and subsequently charged with 23 offences of theft from a shop.
He was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today before he was bailed to appear at the same court on Wednesday 1 November.