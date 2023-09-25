Police update over abuse fears after historic Ringwood Carnival announced first boy as “carnival queen”
Following the declaration last month that 16-year-old James Gallop would be stepping up onto a horse-drawn carriage to lead the procession of Ringwood Carnival, organisers were forced to change tact, as previously reported.
An outburst of online abuse aimed at the carnival committee and James over the “woke ideological” decision led to Hampshire police investigating. It sparked the committee to instead appoint James as carnival “ambassador” as part of a “carnival court” alongside carnival princesses and members of Ringwood Town Council.
The fallout did not stop James from wearing a dress on the big day on September 16. The teenager was determined to stand up to the “bullies and bigots” during the event, which saw two processions watched by thousands of people. The carnival has been the highlight of the town’s calendar since 1929 apart from during the war and Covid years.
Despite worries over further abuse being levelled at James and the committee on carnival day, police have reported there were no incidents reported to them. A police spokesman said: “No offences of malicious communications or harassment were disclosed by the carnival organisers, nor by James himself. There were no issues on the day, and again, no offences committed.”
A post on the carnival's Facebook page had said in August: “Since (announcing James as queen), due to some threats of disruption and abusive language (both publicly and privately), we have referred to the police for a safety review and evaluated any potential risks and safety concerns.
“James is well, although upset. He is still keen to be a part of the carnival but will be taking on a slightly different role as Ambassador.
“As James is over 16, he is able to make these decisions himself and we and his family support him. For the safety and wellbeing of everybody, the carnival committee has now formed a Carnival Court.
“The Carnival Court will travel across a number of vehicles, with James travelling separately. Public and private online abuse is something that nobody wishes to receive.”